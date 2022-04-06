latest-news,

Inaburra School sprinter and Year 12 student, Emma Lee, is now a double national champion after securing a pair of gold medals at the 2022 Australian Track and Field Championships, this past weekend. Lee won the Under 18 Women's 200m and then backed it up with gold in the Under 18 Women's 4x100m relay. She also added a bronze to her swag of medals, in a tightly contested Under 18 Women's 100m event. "Emma has been building up to this event with some great wins at the end of last year in the NSW All Schools Athletics Championships," said Head of PDHPE at Inaburra, Mr Simon Wadds. "Her determination to continually better herself is outstanding and we are extremely proud of her efforts." Emma has been training under coach Davina Strauss for the past nine years, taking up sprinting from the early age of 8-years-old, through Sutherland Little Athletics Club. Her progression through the junior ranks required much hard work and dedication, to get to the position she is today. Perseverance through challenges and obstacles, combined with years of hard work in training, contributed to her standing on the podium last weekend. Lee's love and passion for the sport shines through every competition she participates in. "Running makes me happy 100%," said Lee. "It's just something I love to do. It's an illuminating feeling. "I am grateful for the encouragement and support offered by my school in order for me to pursue my goals and balance my workload and training commitments."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/a4fb370a-6afe-4713-846e-7b8b71682131.jpg/r0_30_1937_1124_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg