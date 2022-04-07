latest-news, graham yates, lynda leavers, short and sweet sweethearts

A big little theatre festival, Short + Sweet has presented its award winners this month. After a weekend of semi-finals in front of packed houses at the Tom Mann Theatre in Surry Hills, accomplished talent from Sutherland Shire was recognised. More than 30 plays were in contention for the top prizes. The theatrical production Sweethearts, with Sutherland's Graham Yates and Cronulla's Lynda Leavers, tied for best production. Ms Leavers was also one of the five inductees into the inaugural Actors' Circle. Set in the 1980s, the play tells the story of a young couple who arrive at their family home to celebrate a birthday. Married but already on the brink of divorce, their inability to conceal their hatred for each other results in the parents trying to bring them back together, but their methods are a little unorthodox. Ms Leavers, who played Celia, has performed in more than 12 plays. She performed in Shoe-Horn Sonata at the Riverside Theatre and won best actress in the finals for Short and Sweet at the Seymour centre in 2014. She has also done six short films. Mr Yates, who played Richard, runs Crash Test at The Arts Theatre Cronulla. A regular writer, actor and director at Short and Sweet, this year he wrote two play's for the festival.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/a867c557-edb9-491d-a4e2-26e0f3416aec.jpg/r0_120_2362_1455_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg