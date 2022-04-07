Flooding incident at Greenhills Beach presents no danger

latest-news,

Update Fire and Rescue NSW crews have allayed fears about a flooding incident on Captain Cook Drive at , Greenhills Beach. Senior officers advised there was no risk of danger, despite the smell of fuel in the air. "Significant rainfall overnight has filled a refinery retention pit with water, mixing with fuel residue at the site and creating a pungent odour in the area," a FRNSW statement said. "FRNSW Hazmat specialists have been at the scene, along with NSW Police, the State Emergency Service, Rural Fire Service and other authorities, working together to assess and deal with the situation, and allay community fears." A spokesman for Ampol (Caltex) said, "Early this morning the waste water treatment plant at our Kurnell terminal overflowed due to heavy rain, discharging water containing hydrocarbon residues onto the road adjacent. Emergency services are on site and the release and spread of product has been contained. Work has commenced on recovering hydrocarbons that have been discharged." Earlier Captain Cook Drive was closed near Greenhills Beach this morning after a pump at the Caltex fuel depot failed. It was initially believed oil and diesel, mixed with floodwater, had overflowed, but it was later reported that while there was a strong smell of fuel, it was not as serious as first thought. Ampol (Caltex) has been asked for comment. The SES advised of "urgent road closures in and around Kurnell township, situated around Elouera Road at Greenhills (roundabout)". "Motorists should avoid driving through the area. Drive to conditions and follow instructions of emergency services and road closure signage. "The Caltex Refinery pump failed early in the morning causing fuel and diesel to overflow onto roads. "Emergency services are onsite and in the area managing the hazardous material and working to prevent further contamination spread."

Update | Fire & Rescue allays fears about flooding incident on Captain Cook Drive at Greenhills Beach