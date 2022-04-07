More rain to come, but should ease by the weekend

latest-news, woronora flood 2022, kurnell 2022

Relentless heavy rainfall that thrashed low-lying parts of Sutherland Shire is set to ease by the weekend. In what was the second flooding incident of the year in the region, Woronora, Bonnet Bay and Kurnell were again affected this week by the torrential downpour. Those suburbs were lashed by rain on April 7, only weeks after the previous wild weather whipped through the area. With the river again rising at Woronora and debris being washed away with the current, evacuation orders were in place. SES brigades have been inundated with requests for assistance, and were kept busy sandbagging and pumping water from residential properties. There was also some confusion on the river at Woronora at the sight of army vessels that were performing pre-planned training exercises unrelated to the floods. Residents at Kurnell had to deal with an unexpected spill, which washed across roads. Ampol Australia stated that on early on Thursday morning, the waste water treatment plant at the Kurnell terminal overflowed due to heavy rain, discharging water containing hydrocarbon residues onto the road. Some residents posted their concerns on Facebook, saying the smell of petrol fumes was overpowering. "We couldn't breath, burning eyes and light headed," Charlotte Stephen said. There was also concern for wildlife, as residents said some birds were wading through the slick with their eyes closed. Emergency services were on site and the release and spread of product was contained. Rain is expected to continue on Friday, with falls of up to 20mm predicted. There is the chance of a severe thunderstorm, which may lead to more flash flooding in the morning. There is still a high chance of rain on Saturday but up to 15mm is expected. The chance of rain drops to 60 per cent on Sunday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/1ce87957-d42f-459f-b3aa-ad1733a28788.jpg/r0_239_2048_1396_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg