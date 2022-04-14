community,

Rebuilding the congregation of the Bexley Congregational Church as been an exercise in faith for Pastor Jim Seru and his parishioners. The little church on Forest Road was about to close its doors after 110 years when Pastor Jim stepped in just over a year ago. Since then Pastor Jim, who also works at Bunnings, has rebuilt his flock. Gloria Meti, 78, has been attending the church with her husband, John for almost 50 years and has been the secretary and treasurer for the church as it struggled to stay open. "When our previous pastor left ten years ago we couldn't get a new pastor because no one wanted to work at such a small church," Gloria said. "I literally managed the church. I paid the bills and organised everything a church needs. The bills to run a church are phenomenal. $10,000 for insurance alone. "It was a lot of hard work but there was always the hand of God in it that stopped us from closing," Gloria said. "We would do our own services, give our own sermons. But we felt it was such a waste to have a beautiful church for such a small congregation. "We decided to talk about closing the doors in 2020 and then our pastor showed up. Once we made that final decision to close the pastor stepped in. "It is only a little thing but to us Christians it was amazing. "He is a good preacher, very shy, very laid back. And he's humble man. "We were down to five people in the congregation and he has increased it to more than 20 made up of 12 nationalities. We have a young congregation coming up. We call it a miracle that he came to us." Pastor Jim and his wife Betty were invited by a friend who is also a minister to go and have a look at the church. Pastor Jim said, " We walked around the grounds and I told my wife I really liked church. "When we met Gloria she said, 'Do you feel like you have been called to the church?' I said yes. We both cried." Pastor Jim had a full-time job five days a week at Bunnings. He dropped one day so he could spend more time at the church. "The members of the congregation are very close. There were only five of them. They know each other very well. Some of our friends came along to see the church and stayed. They also feel comfortable here," he said. Betty Seru said the church is looking at expanding its activities into the community. "We have new families joining us. We have community markets on the second Saturday of every month," she said. "We are now seeing how we can move out and into in the community whether it's a Mums and Bubs club or distributing food parcels. We all have commitment and passion." The church will hold its traditional Good Friday and Easter Sunday services at 10am. Everyone is invited to attend. "The doors are always open for anyone to attend," Gloria said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/81ca23cb-36df-4004-bd40-baac43511776.JPG/r0_237_4390_2717_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg