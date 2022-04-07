latest-news,

The Monterey Beach tidal pool has been closed due to damage caused by the wild weather. Following the recent storms, floods, tidal surges and terrible weather, we are inspecting all the tidal pool enclosures for damage, Bayside Council issued a warning this morning. "This morning, we discovered the rear netting at Monterey was torn from the rigging. "Signage has been erected and the pool roped off. "Please do not enter the enclosure. We will let you know when the nets have been repaired and it is safe to go swimming."

Monterey baths closed as wild weather damages netting