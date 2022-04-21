community, anzac day 2022, legacy

Taleah Till was not yet seven years old, but she can still remember her father's voice as he read her a bedtime story. But it is on Anzac Day that holds the greatest moment of nostalgia for the young woman, who stands proud of the man she knew as a little girl. This year's commemorations are the first face-to-face Anzac Day events without restrictions since the COVID-19 pandemic began. There to honour the service her father showed for the nation, draped in his replica badges, Ms Till, 20, of Caringbah, will think of him. Her father, Sergeant Brett Till, a special operations engineer in the Australian Army, was 31 when he was killed in Afghanistan. An improvised explosive device blew up while he was trying to render it safe. His partner and Ms Till's step-mother, Bree, was pregnant at the time, and was left to care for her and her 10-year-old brother Jacob. Ms Till, a former student of Inaburra, said Anzac Day was the most important day of the year for her family. They will attend the RSL dawn service at her family's home in Woronora. "Anzac Day is a big and emotional day for us," she said. "It is one of those days for our family that we always spend together. It's a time to commemorate and celebrate. "We also have a tradition where we write letters to him and float them in the ocean at Cronulla beach." Although Ms Till doesn't recall much about her father, she knew his job was significant. "When I was younger I didn't understand where he was going when he'd go away sometimes, but it made me proud," she said. "Growing up, people around me who knew him have told me about the type of person he was - bubbly, loving, and just a happy-go-lucky guy." Losing her father at a young age was heart-breaking, but Ms Till was able to thrive with support from Legacy, which helps veterans' families carry on with their lives after the loss or injury of their loved one. The organisation assists partners and children of those who serve across Australia, ensuring they do not suffer financial or social disadvantage as a result of the loss. Recently she was a recipient of Legacy's internship program. Joining Legacy Club Services team, she worked part-time while studying psychology at the University of Wollongong, where she graduated in 2021. In the past three years, Legacy has provided financial assistance, including an educational grant to pay for her tertiary fees, a laptop, stationery, textbooks, rent, a monthly allowance for groceries and other essentials. Ms Till also spent her childhood building social connections with other children who shared similar experiences. "Legacy has supported me for as long as I can remember," she said. "Camping was a fun time for me because it was nice to be with kids who were in a similar situation." She hopes to become a teacher or counsellor so she can inspire others to overcome setbacks in life. "I've always been surrounded by kids, being involved in bringing my brothers up," she said. "It's an area I'm really interested in." This year, RSL NSW, Australia's oldest veteran charity, is encouraging younger veterans to continue the Anzac Day spirit, because of its ageing members. RSL NSW President, Ray James, said ANZAC Day not only acknowledged the service and sacrifice of oldest veterans throughout history, but also those who served in the Middle East, the longest in Australia's military history." This year's commemorations are also the first since Australia's withdrawal from Afghanistan. "Growing up I began to understand the significance of remembering also those in modern wars," Ms Till said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/5f46f292-60c5-44f1-b9f0-8dbf9cb2f48c.JPG/r0_181_4769_2875_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg