Affordable housing high-rise plan for Mortdale town centre

A $10.125 million, seven-storey block of 28 affordable housing units is proposed to be built in Railway Parade, Mortdale. A development application lodged with Georges River Council calls for the demolition of single-storey semi-detached dwellingsat 95 and 97 Railway Parade and a shop at 99 Railway Parade. The 951sqm site is located on the northern side of Railway Parade on a block bounded on the east by Ellen Subway to the north by the Mortdale railway station and south coast rail line, and to the west by Colborne Avenue. The 951 square-metre site is zoned B2 Local Centre and the proposed development is permissible under the planning controls. It would include six one-bedroom, 21 two-bedroom apartments and one three-bedroom apartment. There would be three levels of basement parking, two ground floor commercial tendencies and a communal rooftop garden. The DA's Statement of Environmental Effects said the site is well located for higher density development. "The emerging character of the zone is six to seven storey developments," the SEE stated. The controls for the site have a maximum building height of 21 metres. The proposed development seeks a maximum height of 25.3 metres, a variation of 4.3 metres or 20.41 per centre. This would allow for a lift overrun and roof shading for the communal open space on the rooftop which will have perimeter planting. "It is considered the proposed development will greatly benefit the community by providing affordable housing in an area that is well serviced by amenities and public transport," the Statement of Environmental Effects stated.

