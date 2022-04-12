Urgent call for blood donations as stocks plummet

latest-news, blood donation 2022

Australian Red Cross Lifeblood urgently needs people with O negative blood to donate, as long weekends threaten supplies. Lifeblood's reserves of the emergency blood type needed by accident and trauma patients have dropped to their lowest point in more than a year and are at one and a half days' supply. For the first time nearly 40 donor centres will open across Australia on Good Friday to boost supplies, including The Shire Blood Donor Centre. "The need for blood is often unplanned and urgent, and many of our donors take a well-deserved break over long weekends," Lifeblood spokesperson Casey Cottrell-Dormer said. "This Easter is particularly difficult with back-to-back long weekends on both Easter and Anzac Day. We urgently need people to book a donation between now and Anzac Day, with 150 additional donations needed to boost blood supplies." A recent study by Lifeblood found that O negative makes up 15 per cent of hospital orders across Australia, but less than seven per cent of the population. "This rare blood type is in high demand because it can be given in emergency situations where a patient's blood group is unknown," Ms Cottrell-Dormer said. "It's often stocked in ambulances and rescue helicopters to be used for trauma patients who can require huge quantities in a short amount of time. If you don't know your blood type, donating is an excellent way to find out - with every blood type needed every day to help save lives." Blood will be needed for trauma and emergency patients, mothers giving birth and people undergoing cancer treatment. To book a donation visit lifeblood.com.au, download the free Donate Blood app or call 13 14 95.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/297b227b-4d6e-491c-b407-1e69855f0047.jpg/r0_133_2500_1545_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg