latest-news, Peter Tsambalas, Hughes candidate, Labor, withdrawal

After months of Liberal Party turmoil over the choice of a candidate for the seat of Hughes, it's Labor's turn to feel pain. Peter Tsambalas, who was preselected by ALP branch members in January but had not been officially endorsed, has withdrawn as the party's candidate. Multiple sources have told the Leader an issue over his dual Australian-Greek citizenship led to the decision. Labor is yet to officially confirm his withdrawal and announce a new candidate. Mr Tsambalas, a long-time resident of Loftus and school teacher at Aquinas College, Menai was seen, even by opponents, as having an excellent chance of snatching the seat from the Liberal Party after sitting MP quit to become an independent and then joined the United Australia Party. Before preselection, for which he was unopposed, Mr Tsambalas began a process to meet a requirement of section 44 of the Australian Constitution, which required he renounce his Greek citizenship. This needed to be completed before he could be endorsed, but it did not eventuate. Born in Balmain Hospital to Greek migrant parents, Mr Tsambalas automatically has dual citizenship. "I am proud of my heritage, so this wasn't a decision I took lightly," he told the Leader in February. Comment has been sought from Mr Tsambalas and the Labor Party.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/730b9c2f-fdea-497e-bcfc-9a5e9e698746.jpg/r2_305_4894_3069_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg