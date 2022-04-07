Minor flood warning for Cooks River at Tempe Bridge

latest-news,

A minor flood warning for the Cooks River at Tempe Bridge, has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM). Heavy rainfall overnight coupled with the afternoon high tide may cause minor flooding at Tempe Bridge on this (Thursday) afternoon. Bayside Council issued a warning on its Facebook page this afternoon. "If you are in the area, please take care and stay safe. Please keep an eye on updates from BOM." Earlier in the day, Bayside Council closed Monterey baths after wild weather damages netting The Monterey Beach tidal pool has been closed due to damage caused by the wild weather. "Following the recent storms, floods, tidal surges and terrible weather, we are inspecting all the tidal pool enclosures for damage," Bayside Council issued a warning this morning. "This morning, we discovered the rear netting at Monterey was torn from the rigging. "Signage has been erected and the pool roped off. "Please do not enter the enclosure. We will let you know when the nets have been repaired and it is safe to go swimming."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/99f3f9a7-e7f9-4b4d-9547-4637bd269675.jpg/r174_0_1825_933_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg