Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: Protecting the public against protest mayhem

comment, Shire Matters, Australia Day, Mark Speakman

Free speech is central to any liberal democracy like Australia. That includes a right to protest. This has to be balanced against the rights of ordinary citizens to go about their everyday lives, including getting to their jobs, taking the kids to school and getting to medical appointments. This balance is best achieved, for example, when protest is in the form of media and social media campaigns, electioneering, rallies in open spaces and authorised street marches. There are plenty of legitimate ways like these to protest. Closing down major infrastructure and causing public and economic mayhem isn't one of them. We've recently seen handfuls of protesters cause that mayhem, blocking traffic on the Spit Bridge and Tom Uglys Bridge and closing Port Botany, causing many millions of dollars of economic loss and tens of thousands of wasted hours for ordinary citizens. However, until last week the maximum penalty for this sort of behaviour was sometimes as low as $440 under the Summary Offences Act. This is hardly proportionate to the harm caused, hardly a disincentive and hardly an adequate punishment. So last week, the NSW Parliament urgently passed new laws introduced by the Metropolitan Roads Minister and me. These extend the existing laws that already applied to major disruption on the Sydney Harbour Bridge; to bridges, tunnels, roads and other industrial and transport infrastructure more generally, when they are prescribed by regulation. This will increase maximum penalties to $22,000 and/or two years gaol. The NSW Government is not trying to stop debate and protest, either generally or about climate change in particular. The NSW Government accepts that climate change is a very serious challenge that requires urgent action. That's why we were one of the first Australian governments to adopt a target of net zero emissions by 2050; why we have a target (which we're on track to meet) of a 50% emissions reduction by 2030; and why have one of Australia's most ambitious renewable energy programs. These policies are achieved through public debate and government action, and even legitimate protest, but not by major disruption to the lives of ordinary citizens and the economy.

