It was a historic night for the NRL Telstra Women's Premiership on Thursday as St George Illawarra's Emma Tonegato and Brisbane Broncos' Millie Boyle have become the first dual winners of the Dally M Female Player of the Year award. Tonegato, who will play in the Grand Final on Sunday against the Sydney Roosters, and Boyle were presented the award at the first ever NRLW Awards, held at Brisbane's Howard Smith Wharves. Tonegato and Boyle each polled three votes in Round Five to overtake Parramatta Eels forward Simaima Taufa. "Both Emma and Millie have been standouts this season and should be congratulated on this honour, becoming the first ever dual winners of the Dally M Female Player of the Year award - in a season of firsts," NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said. "To be able to celebrate our best female players' achievements at such a special night, capped by the historic presentation to dual Dally M Female Player of the Year winners, is a fantastic way to build towards not only Sunday's Grand Final, but an exciting future." Gold Coast Titans' Brittany Breayley-Nati was awarded the Captain of the Year award, following the Titans' first season in the NRL Telstra Women's Premiership. St George Illawarra's Jamie Soward was awarded Coach of the Year honours - presented by his own coach in 2010, Wayne Bennett. Adding to an enormously successful night ahead of the Grand Final, Tonegato was presented with the Tackle of the Year award, following her stunning try-saver on Sydney Roosters centre Jess Sergis in Round Five. Gold Coast Titans forward Shaniah Power was given the Try of the Year award for her effort against Brisbane Broncos in Round Four. "Congratulations to every winner," Mr Abdo said. "Tonight, we were given a chance to celebrate the remarkable achievements of our best female athletes. "They have delivered extraordinary feats in the 2021 Premiership, and I can't want to see the women's game continue to grow on the back of these achievements."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/7a5fef20-4b24-473b-ad3e-5db331a52121.jpg/r0_146_4440_2655_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg