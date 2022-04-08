Sutherland man charged with supplying 'magic mushrooms'

latest-news, magic mushrooms

A Sutherland man has been charged with supplying a prohibited drug inside his unit. Sutherland Police went to the man's unit after he rang Triple 000 to report an unrelated matter at about 2pm on March 27. Inside, police noticed a clandestine laboratory for cultivating mushrooms. Police found three large tubs containing germinating mushrooms and 150 one litre mason jars, corn seed, growth liquid and liquid cultures, which are all used to grow mushrooms. The germinating mushrooms weighed 1.92 kilograms, which is above the large commercial quantity of 100 grams. The mushrooms were identified as psilocybin, commonly known as 'magic mushrooms'. This species is classed as a prohibited drug under the Drugs Misuse and Trafficking Act. The man was taken to Sutherland Hospital for medical assessment. On April 4 he was released from hospital and taken to Sutherland Police Station, where he was charged with supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug. He appeared at Sutherland Local Court the next day and was remanded in custody.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/ee15bf2d-0499-499e-bda6-4602be543bfd.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg