Sensational private oasis in Oyster Bay

Prestige Property Bed 5 | Bath 4 | Car 2 + 4 A spectacular nine-year young perfectly designed residence on about 1075sqm built to capture sun all day with sensational water views over the Georges River and Como Bridge. Flooded with warmth and natural light throughout this double brick property offers multiple open plan indoor/outdoor entertaining options that flow to a level grassed yard embraced by lush and fully landscaped gardens. Enjoy a relaxed and luxurious lifestyle in this home that comes complete with a home theatre to entertain family and friends. The gourmet stone kitchen is a delight with butler's pantry, 900mm ILVE gas cooking and double oven. Relax in the sensational master bedroom that has a walk-in-robe and ensuite. Other features of this house include a wrap around balcony with views, deluxe fully tiled bathrooms and potential separate in-law/teenage living on the entry level. Be impressed by a total internal size of 390sqm and the grand high ceilings. Enjoy a fabulous northerly aspect and private resort style living around the sparkling in-ground pool and cabana, surrounded by lush level lawns and manicured gardens. Gated security and loads of off street parking will suit the largest of families. There's private access to a nearby reserve and observatory and the property is ideally situated within close proximity to local schools, shops, cafes and transport. This stunning property is ideal for extended family living.

