Bayside Council has announced that all turf sporting fields will remain closed until, Monday 11 April, when they will be reassessed. "After Sydney's wettest March on record, the rain is continuing into April. This continues to heavily impact the use of our sport and recreational areas to the Bayside sporting clubs, associations and the community," the council posted on Facebook this morning.. "We have been working tirelessly to attempt to prepare these areas for use, however the weather continues to hinder the preparation of all sport and recreational areas across the Sydney basin. "With over 125mm of rain received overnight and as the sub-base is still saturated, this has unfortunately resulted in the fields having to remain closed for the remainder of this week and over the weekend of Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 April."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/bbaa5170-5431-4b32-9a0a-9c0c0db242cf.jpg/r108_0_1150_589_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Bayside sporting fields remain closed over weekend