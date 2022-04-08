latest-news, oil spill, Kurnell, Caltex Ampol, fuel residue, Cate Faehrmann

Kurnell residents say a fuel residue pollution incident at the Ampol (Caltex) terminal at Kurnell during heavy rain on Thursday was far more serious than what the company acknowledged and would have damaged the local marine environment. NSW Greens MP and environment spokesperson Cate Faehrmann described it as "an environmental disaster" and said the response by Ampol and the Environmental Protection Authority had been "grossly inadequate". Captain Cook Drive was closed early on Thursday while emergency crews attended the scene Fire and Rescue NSW said significant rainfall overnight filled a refinery retention pit with water, mixing with fuel residue at the site and creating a pungent odour. However, there had been no public danger. Kurnell resident Carly, who was among residents to criticise the company's response on social media, said, "I think this has been downplayed considerably". "I'm pretty sure the toxic fumes and the thick sludge sitting on floodwater isn't great for the environment. "Ampol were made aware of the situation last night at 7pm and throughout the night. "At 6am on Thursday there was one SES guy at the end of Silver Beach Road. There were some people going to work and driving through the contaminated water. "It wasn't until 8am that services arrived and shut the road off. "Daylight highlighted the severity of the situation. There was no communication from Ampol, no information for residents until SES sent out a post at 6:30am for those who happen to be on Facebook." Carly said it was "a major lack of corporate responsibility for the community and the environment". "Surely after years of operation at the terminal they would have their emergency plans in place for such a disaster," she said. Carly said residents were initially told by Fire and Rescue NSW it was too big a job to pump the pit out and the best course of action was to let the polluted water drain into gutters and waterways flowing into protected wetlands and the ocean. "At 10.45am a pump truck finally pulled in," she said. "At 11:45am I got a message back from Ampol saying it wasn't anything to worry about and they're containing the situation." State MP Cate Faehrmann said it wasn't the first "oil spill" at the site and was "completely unacceptable the EPA has not ensured that a rapid public notification system is in place". "Ampol's public response to the oil spill has been grossly inadequate and must be reviewed," she said. "Similarly, the EPA has been missing in action in terms of providing any sort of notification to residents about the risk that this spill poses to them. "With residents reporting black liquid stinking of petrol bubbling up in their sinks and 'rivers of petrol' flowing down their streets overnight, this is an environmental disaster. Yet the government and Ampol are trying to say 'everything is fine'. "There are wetlands near Kurnell which host threatened migratory birds and this spill could devastate those populations. Reports are already coming in of animals being impacted by this spill." An Ampol spokesman said, "Early on Thursday morning, the wastewater treatment plant at our Kurnell terminal overflowed due to heavy rain, discharging water containing hydrocarbon residues onto Captain Cook Drive and surrounding areas. "Emergency services arrived on site and the spread of the spill was contained. Work commenced immediately on recovering hydrocarbon residues discharged. "We apologise to residents for the inconvenience caused. We continue to work with emergency services and the EPA on recovery and clean-up of the impacted area. As this work is completed, we expect fuel odours to progressively reduce. "Over the coming week we will deliver detailed investigative works to understand if there is further clean-up and remediation actions required, working with the NSW EPA and an independent environmental consultant. We will keep you updated as this work is completed."

