NSW Governor Margaret Beazley previewed an enthralling new exhibition when she visited Hazelhurst Arts Centre this week. Zoomers is a selection of more than 50 of the most outstanding works by 2021 HSC students from across NSW, and is described as "the visual voice of generation Z". The exhibition, curated by Hazelhurst, opens tomorrow (Saturday April 9) and runs until June 13. Hazelhurst director Belinda Hanrahan said it was "a real honour to have the Governor visit and see the arts centre for the first time". "I think she was very impressed by the breadth of activity and the community engagement," Ms Hanrahan said. "It's great to have that endorsement of what we are trying to achieve." Ms Hanranah said the Governor was interested to learn a painting of her, which was an Archibald Prize entrant, had previously been exhibited at Hazelhurst. The Zoomers exhibition takes its name from the informal term for a member of Generation Z and is a play on their online learning experiences during the pandemic.

