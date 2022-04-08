Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: The journey we have been on and the story we are telling in Georges River

comment,

I am excited to announce that Georges River Council's first major history and art exhibition in 2022, Our Journey I Our Stories, will launch at Hurstville Museum and Gallery on Friday, 29 April 2022, thanks to the support from the National Foundation for Australia-China Relations and the NSW Government, through Create NSW. Council commissioned six internationally renowned Australian-Chinese artists, Lindy Lee, Guan Wei, Cindy Yuen-Zhe Chen, Xiao Lu, Jason Phu and Guo Jian, who will unveil new artworks based on their personal interpretations of historical documents, objects and images reflecting local Chinese history. In addition, a collection of rare historical items that were, and still are, significant memories of yesteryear will take viewers on a journey back to where it all began. This will truly be a celebration that explores the rich history of Chinese immigrants to the St George region, uncovering identity and stories of our people and places. I am proud that we are showcasing an exhibition like this in our area, one that celebrates the diverse cultures and talents we are proud to have in the Georges River area. Our local Chinese community has made incredible social, cultural and economic contributions to Australian society, especially in the Georges River area. I encourage everyone to visit the exhibition and explore the changing face and history of Chinese migration in our region. Our Journeys I Our Stories uses art and historical items, drawn from public and private collections, to explore themes related to local Chinese migration, from its humble beginning with struggles and survivals, through to how Chinese life, culture and food have added to the flavours of our diverse Georges River community. It is not just the art that will create cultural waves during the exhibition, there will be a range of public programs, to provide engaging interactions, provoke discussions and stimulate ideas on what makes Australia's multicultural society special and Georges Rivers' place in this national story. I look forward to seeing everyone at Hurstville Museum and Gallery. What: Our Journeys I Our Stories When: 30 April - 24 July 2022 Where: Hurstville Museum and Gallery Cost: Free For the full exhibition program, visit: www.georgesriver.nsw.gov.au/HMG

Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: The journey we have been on and the story we are telling in Georges River