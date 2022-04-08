latest-news, ansto, skin cancer treatment australia

ANSTO has been contracted as the Australian manufacturing partner of an innovative, non-invasive treatment for non-melanoma skin cancer. OncoBeta's epidermal radioisotope therapy, Rhenium, a skin cancer therapy, has already been used to successfully treat 1900 lesions from patients around the world. It is now increasing activities in Australia by researching the efficacy, safety, quality of life, treatment comfort and cosmetic outcomes. The non-invasive therapy is applied only to the area requiring treatment, sparing healthy tissue. OncoBeta, which has partnered with ANSTO Lucas Heights, has its headquarters in Munich, Germany. It is a privately held medical device company, specialising in the development and commercialisation of state-of-the-art, innovative therapies. OncoBeta recently announced the launch of the EPIC-Skin study with the world's first patients being treated in Queensland. Trials are underway in Sydney. ANSTO will be manufacturing and supplying the Rhenium-188 compound to sites where the trial is taking place across Australia. Keratinocyte cancers, also known as non-melanoma skin cancers, are the most common cancers in Australia, mostly affecting older people. Non-melanoma skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in Australia with 374,000 people treated each year. More than two thirds of Australians will be treated for the most common skin cancers in their lifetime, with rates increasing by up to six per cent a year in the past three decades.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/ecab0480-a355-4c33-a5ba-ecac1934f686.jpg/r0_1005_3356_2901_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg