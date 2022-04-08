Bayside reviews potential new sites for off-leash dog areas

latest-news,

A number of sites have been recommended in a Bayside Council report for additional off-leash dog areas across the local government area. The council resolved at its February 9 meeting to explore increasing the number of off-leash dog areas across Bayside. This week, Bayside Council's City Services Committee received a council staff report on the suggested sites. The report reviewed potential locations suggested as additional off leash dog areas made by Councillors at the February meeting and others by way of community feedback. The sites were assessed using characteristics that are commonly attributed to best practice locations for off leash dog facilities, the report stated. Council officers recommended potential sites for additional off-leash dog areas in: Ward 1 Rhodes Street Reserve, Hillsdale Unenclosed; Ward 2 Hughes Avenue Reserve, Mascot (enclosed); Ward 3 Nattai Place Reserve, Banksia (enclosed); Ward 4 Flynns Reserve, Bexley (enclosed); Ward 5 Riverside Drive, Sans Souci (unenclosed). "Council recognises the physical and social benefits to our community and their dogs achieved through the provision of dog exercise areas across Bayside Council," the report said. The report will go to the next full meeting of Bayside Council with a recommendation that the suggested off-leash sites be supported by the council and that costing and funding for installing the new off-leash areas be explored.

