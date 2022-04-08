latest-news,

Sydney Sixers fast bowler Lauren Cheatle is hosting an all abilities cricket clinic for people with special needs at Solander Fields in Woolooware on Wednesday, April 13 at 9am. Held in conjunction with Cricket NSW and What Ability, Cheatle is excited at the prospect to introduce participants to cricket. Cheatle, who made her international debut in 2016, works as a support worker for What Ability, a NDIS registered support service which exists to bring happiness to people living with a disability. "It's special to be involved in this clinic. Apart from an opportunity for the participants to be outside and learning different skills that they might not have done before, it's also a chance for them to make new friends," the 23-year-old said. "We have equipment that's really safe and suitable for all participants. It's a good opportunity for them to enjoy the day and to enjoy the sport." What Ability's partnership manager Todd Liubinskas said: "It doesn't matter if you can walk or have to sit down, you can always catch a ball, throw a ball, or call out to someone. There are so many elements of being involved even if you're not mobile."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AVQnP83GTjMiJps7fBctPT/3ad5d6cc-29b9-4d30-9598-baaeab365ed7.JPG/r0_789_4000_3049_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

All abilities cricket clinic to be held in Woolooware