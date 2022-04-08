No decision made to relocate clubs from sporting fields, council says

latest-news,

Georges River Council has commenced preliminary discussions with various sporting codes in the area, including Rugby League, Rugby Union and Oztag regarding future sporting field allocations. "The discussions are to meet the needs of the local organisations and to provide improved facilities and amenities at a number of locations. "These discussions enable local Associations to provide feedback to Council and define their current and future needs," a council spokesperson said. Last week, the Riverwood Legion JRLFC started a petition on Change.org, fearing they may be moved from their home ground of 32 years. As of April 7, the petition had attracted 620 signatures. "There will be 150+ players and volunteers, most local to the Riverwood area, left without a club if this goes ahead," the petition states. The council spokesperson said that no decision has been made to relocate any club. "If such decisions are made in the future, the requirements of all Clubs will be considered, including the provision of alternate or upgraded locations," the council spokesperson said.

