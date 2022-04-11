latest-news, jade stegbauer, ethan puse, talent development program

Two standout performers from Sutherland Shire are part of a talent development program supported by the Department of Education. Jade Stegbauer, who graduated from Kirrawee High School, and Ethan Puse, of Caringbah High School, were among 10 students from across NSW chosen for the competitive program. Jade previously worked alongside mentors The Veronica's in a nationwide singing competition. Ethan, a passionate jazz performer, was also chosen for the HSC performing arts showcase ENCORE this year. The idea of the talent development program is to set young people up for a career in entertainment. Now in its 31st year, this program offers specialised training, monthly workshops for youth to explore and develop their musical abilities in a creative and collaborative environment. Students are encouraged to explore different genres and styles, and creatively challenge themselves in areas of singing, songwriting, production and performance. It has an impressive past roll-call of graduates including Las Vegas show-stoppers Human Nature, Aria chart-topper Paulini, and Hi Five original Nathan Foley. It is run in consultation with industry professionals and is offered to NSW public high school students from years 9-12. Program Artistic Director, Peter Cousens, said the goal was to facilitate creative journeys. "We see them once a month, so we can't necessarily train their skills but we can give them challenges and inspire them to use their skills and think artistically," he said. "Our objective is to guide these kids into a professional world where they can have a career, where they can pay their rent. Some of them may go on if they are lucky enough to extraordinary success but most will be people that can make a living out of music." The program runs annually from July to June with applications being accepted for the next intake open until May 27. The next intake of applications are open.

