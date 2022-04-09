Environment Protection Authority investigates Kurnell fuel spill

community, kurnell fuel spill, ampol, epa

The Environment Protection Authority (EPA) has launched an investigation into a fuel spill at Kurnell, stating it would take action if legislation breaches came to light. It follows a residue pollution incident at the Ampol (Caltex) terminal at Kurnell during heavy rain on Thursday, April 8. Many voiced their concerns of the overflow, which spilled onto roads and parks. Some residents said the smell of fumes was overwhelming and that authorities were slow to act. The EPA was on site on April 8, investigating uncontrolled discharges of oily water following the failure of a pump at a wastewater treatment plant. "We understand that heavy rainfall, coupled with the failure of a pump at the fuel terminal caused the discharges," it stated. "These have been stopped. Properties and the local marine environment have been affected. The EPA is working closely with other response and recovery agencies including the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service, The Port Authority of NSW, Transport for NSW Maritime, Fire and Rescue NSW, Emergency Services and Department of Primary Industries Fisheries. "Water samples are being collected in the area by AMPOL and independently by us to gauge the contamination level," the EPA stated. "We are investigating the incident and will consider regulatory action if breaches of the environment protection legislation are found." Ampol stated it was in the process of cleaning all affected areas including along Captain Cook Drive, to the creek, to Marton Park Wetlands and to the eastern end of Quibray Bay. An independent environmental consultant has also been engaged to assess the effect on the environment. "Following consultation with the civil works team at Sutherland Shire Council, the section of Captain Cook Drive between Bridges Street and Torres Street will remain closed over the weekend," Ampol stated. "We apologise to residents for the inconvenience caused. If you have any immediate questions or areas of concern, please contact our customer feedback team on 1800 240 398." Sarah-Jo Lobwein, whose house on Tasman Street was flooded from the downpour, said there was a strong gas smell, and her toilets and sinks were bubbling after the incident. "The fumes were very overwhelming next to the creek. I had a massive headache," she said. The marine expert said local wildlife was also at risk. "There is still petrochemicals in the creek and so much has flowed into storm water," she said. "Black petroleum flowed down the streets, and by daylight a lot had washed away into the environment. We are very angry as a community." Other residents said they were told by traffic controllers that road blockages would be in force until Wednesday. "We've been directly told not to walk on the road and it's been deemed unsafe and too dangerous for motorists and yet it's OK for families with kids to still reside here? What a joke," one mother posted on Facebook. "We all have headaches and are feeling queasy. I think anyone in the affected area should be put up in a hotel." Residents can report effects to their property to the AMPOL hotline on 1800 802 385. Concerns about the potential contamination of water and wastewater pipes can be directed to Sydney Water on 1300 143 734. To report wildlife affected by the oil residue call1800 814 647.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/de4a317e-85d9-4973-9392-93b94c45d35b.jpg/r0_45_960_587_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg