A climate change protester has been charged after running on to the field carrying a red distress flare during the Sharks-Tigers NRL game at PointsBet Stadium yesterday. The man was tackled to the ground by security guards and led off the field. The game was stopped for several minutes until the smoke from the flare cleared. Police on duty at the stadium took the man to Sutherland Police Station, where he was charged with enter enclosed land not prescribed premises without lawful excuse and possess dangerous article etc in public place. The 32-year-old was refused bail to appear at Sutherland Local Court today (Monday). It was the latest in a spate of protests by various environmental groups calling on the government to act on climate change. NSW passed tough laws against demonstrators disrupting traffic last week where they can face up to two years' jail and fines up to $22,000. - With AAP

Flare-wielding protester charged after disrupting Sharks game