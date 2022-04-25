latest-news, Engadine dawn service, Anzac Day 2022

About 2000 people stood under umbrellas or shop awnings around the town square as rain tumbled down during the Anzac Day dawn service at Engadine. The crowd included many young children and school students, and a group of residents from the adjoining Moral Aged Care Engadine, who were in a dry, sheltered spot. Engadine RSL Sub Branch president Shane Tymms said it was wonderful being able to have a dawn service normally after two years, and to see "a fantastic turnout in adverse weather". Lance Grant, of Engadine, who served as a conscript in Vietnam in 1966-67, attended with his family and was surprised to see so many people present. Mr Grant said Vietnam veterans were getting older and many of those with whom he had served had now died. He was pleased and grateful their service was being remembered and honoured. RELATED Cronulla Park inspired choice for Anzac Day dawn service

