St George Matters with Chris Minns: Residents locked out of Georges River Council meetings

My office has been inundated with complaints about not being able to attend Georges River Council meetings, particularly in relation to the Palm Court carpark. Our community cares deeply about this issue, and Council meetings are intended to provide an opportunity for community consultation by allowing residents to voice their opinions and concerns. So, it was very concerning to hear from a number of residents that they were prohibited from physically attending these meetings by the Council. It is my understanding that under Section 10 of the Local Government Act 1993, members of the public are permitted to attend these meetings in person. Whilst alternative arrangements have been made due to COVID-19, the latest Public Health Orders have removed previous restrictions on public attendance at Council meetings. The very intention behind allowing members of the public to attend Council meetings is to allow for adequate community consultation. It is important that Government, at all levels, is transparent and accountable to the community it represents. So, it is deeply worrying that concerned members of the public were not afforded the opportunity to attend the Palm Court Carpark meeting in-person. Forcing residents to register their interest prior to attending a meeting, then advising that they can only attend if they are speaking and should instead watch the proceedings online, is unacceptable. It appears as though Georges River Council is purposefully excluding residents who want to attend meetings so as to avoid public scrutiny. This is unfair, and not in line with the due process that the community is entitled to. Neighbouring Bayside Council allows interested members of the public to just turn up to meetings, as does Canterbury-Bankstown Council. In fact, Canterbury-Bankstown Council even provides a free shuttle service to transport interested residents to meetings. I call on Georges River Council to re-open the public gallery. If any residents have difficulty in attending Council meetings, or would like to share their story, please call me at my office on (02) 9587 9684.

St George Matters with Chris Minns: Residents locked out of Georges River Council meetings