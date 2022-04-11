latest-news, agrifutures horizon scholarship

An Oatley student has won an AgriFutures Horizon Scholarship. University student Tirza Winarta was announced as one of 20 recipients. The 2022 scholarship is an initiative that encourages the next generation of rural leaders. Following an extensive judging process, students were selected base on their skills and career aspirations. Tirza, sponsored by Australian Eggs, will receive $10,000 across two years. It will also give her the chance to develop valuable leadership skills and expand networks. She will attend a four-day professional development workshop and complete two weeks of industry placement each year. Tirza, 20, is studying a Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Advanced Studies (Food and Agribusiness) at The University of Sydney. With no previous experience in farm life, she developed a passion for the industry as a student in food technology classes at Caringbah High School. "I enjoyed learning about the science and chemistry behind food, and also sustainability and waste management," she said. She said the scholarship would provide her with the opportunity to connect with industry professionals. "I will also gain valuable hands-on experience in the egg industry," she said. "There's a lot of misinformation out there around specifically the nutrition of eggs. It can be quite conflicting so I want to debunk some myths out there." One of those she said was that free range eggs were better than caged eggs. "It can be confusing for consumers. I wonder whether it's really true. In one of my uni classes they were explaining that although free range chickens have a larger space to walk around, do they really like it, because chickens don't really like the sun anyway." The Indonesian-born student hopes to build a career in food science and research. "I think also having a female's perspective on food agriculture is a good thing," she said.

