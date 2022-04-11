Major bust as cash, drugs and crypto tellers seized

latest-news, kingsgrove

A major drug and cash operation has been thwarted by NSW Police. A joint-agency police investigation was involved in the seizure of about $4.7 million cash, five kilograms of drugs, and several cryptocurrency automatic teller machines. The investigation was launched following inquiries into the importation of prohibited drugs and alleged money laundering. In early April, it involved detectives from the State Crime Command's Organised Crime Squad and Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC) officers, with the assistance of the US Department of Homeland Security and Operation PHOBETOR, which was established in 2021 to target and disrupt serious organised crime in NSW. On April 8 just before 5pm, two men, aged 34 and 39, were arrested near a unit block on Gardeners Road, Mascot. Police searched the younger man and seized $120,000. The other man had $51,500 and 13 envelopes containing illicit drugs believed to be cocaine, heroin and methylamphetamine in his possession. With the assistance of the riot squad, two units at Mascot were searched, plus a storage unit at Kingsgrove. A third man, 45, was also arrested at one of the units. Police seized cash, drugs, money counters, mobile phones, laptops, USB storage devices, three cryptocurrency automatic teller machines. A man, 34, was charged with dealing with proceeds of crime and money laundering. He was granted conditional bail to appear at the Downing Centre Local Court on May 9. The 39-year-old was charged with 12 offences including three counts of supplying prohibited drugs (commercial quantity), three counts of indictable quantity, and four counts of knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime, and goods in custody. He was refused bail and appeared at Central Local Court on April 9, where he was again refused bail to appear at the same court on June 2. The 45-year-old man was charged with knowingly dealing in the proceeds of crime and supplying a prohibited drug. He was granted conditional bail to app[ear at Downing Centre Local Court on May 6. State Crime Command's Organised Crime Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Robert Critchlow, said the seizures are testament to the ability of the multi-agency operation to disrupt major crime across the state. "Strike Force Mactier is a strong multi-agency operation which has shown to continue to disrupt serious organised crime in NSW," he said.

Major bust as cash, drugs and crypto tellers seized