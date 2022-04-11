latest-news, Ukraine event, Sutherland Shire, Dunningham Park, Stand with people of Ukraine, Rod Coy, Vasyl and Kateryna Boroviak

Sorrow was etched on the faces of many of those who gathered in Cronulla mall on Sunday night to show support for the people of Ukraine. While children, in delightful innocence, played with glow sticks and flags in the amphitheatre, the adults heard harrowing stories from the war-torn country and entreaties to stand together in denouncing the Russian invasion. An estimated 500 people attended for all or part of the program in the mall before a re-enactment of the refugees' walk took place to Cronulla Point. Organisers were very happy with the response, particularly since the Sharks were playing at home and many other people would have been engaged in family activities, taking advantage of the best Sunday weather for months. Rod Coy, who led the organising team, said it was "a big success". "I think the vibe was fantastic and developed a bond between Sutherland Shire and Ukraine," he said. "I could see it in the eyes of the Ukrainian community - they felt welcome in this town." Vasyl Boroviak, a Ukrainian community leader, said, "It exceeded our expectations for the quality of the event and the number of people who attended". "I chatted to some of the people and they said they were now much more knowledgeable about the Ukraine culture and more engaged in helping," he said. The event included dancing and interviews via live crosses to a doctor in Ukraine, a refugee who escaped to Georgia and 7 News war correspondent Chris Reason. Messages of compassion and support were written on a "Wall of Hearts," which will be displayed in Oz Cafe in Lviv. Other members of the organising committee were Kathy Totidis and Stefan Wisniewski, Blake Willliams from digital platform Livesite.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/d58c7ab8-0bd4-4766-b9d0-d9a5943c1d35.JPG/r13_57_4280_2468_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg