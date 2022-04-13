ndis, st george, sutherland, disability, support

An update from the National Disability Insurance Scheme reports that it now provides life changing support to more than 502,000 participants with permanent and significant disability, across Australia. "Reaching this significant milestone in just over eight years marks an important achievement for the Scheme, which continues to support participants to achieve their goals through providing reasonable and necessary disability related supports, while working with their families, carers and the broader disability community," an NDIS spokesperson said. NDIS participants are shaping and building a better Scheme, by engaging in several co-design initiatives led by the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA), the federal agency which implements the Scheme. The NDIA continues to work with the disability sector, and participants and their families and carers in improving the NDIS - making practical changes so the Scheme works better for everyone. Significant federal government investment will also ensure the NDIS continues to deliver a strong, participant focused foundation into the future. In the December 2021 budget update, the Morrison Government invested an additional $26.4 billion over four years into the NDIS to fund the projected growth in the Scheme, taking the total investment in the scheme to more than $140 billion over four years from 2021-22 and ensuring the NDIS is fully funded Average NDIS payment per participant continues to grow, from $39,000 in 2018 to $54,900 in 2021. This Financial Year (21/22) total NDIS funding is estimated to reach $29.2 billion, up from $23.3 billion the previous year. The NDIS also continues to receive positive feedback from parents and carers of children on the NDIS. The latest NDIS participant survey has found that 83 per cent of participants rate the Scheme's planning processes as good or very good and 77 per cent rated the access process as good or very good, in the December quarter. The NDIS model is a world first social insurance scheme, designed as an early investment to help people build capacity, independence and inclusion.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Gcbb9hnc7SC3QLqZUqk8Kn/6672a5ff-e4c4-4709-b1fb-51f6216d9789.jpg/r0_133_2618_1612_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Living well with disability | An update from the NDIS

