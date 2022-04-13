ndis, disability support, carers, carers australia

It's good to know someone has your back when you are a full-time carer for a member of your family. Families and carers provide help and support that could otherwise be provided by formal services or paid support workers. They are often one of the greatest advocates for people with disabilities, providing practical and emotional support to help them live their best life. Moreover, if the person they care for wants it, carers play a vital role in supporting them to join the NDIS, set their goals and use their NDIS plan effectively. In addition to the government-funded programs available to support carers, an NDIS participant might use funding in their plan to facilitate respite. Respite supports participants and their carers by giving carers short breaks from their caring responsibilities. It also gives participants time away from their families. For carers, taking some time off can help them better manage their own health and improve their wellbeing. For a participant, this might mean joining a new community group or having a short stay out of home to try new things, make new friends or develop new skills. In deciding whether to fund or provide a support, its is taken into account what is reasonable to expect from families, carers, informal networks and the community. More information for carers and how to include respite in an NDIS plan is available on the Carers Australia website . It is also suggested you to talk with your Local Area Coordinator or Planner on what supports might be available.

Giving carers help when they need it

