Independent candidate Linda Seymour won't say which party she would support in a hung Parliament if she wins Hughes. "I understand some people would like to know which way I would side prior to voting, however without knowing the final makeup of either party, or their willingness to negotiate, I would be doing a significant disservice to our community if I made a decision before the election results are known," she said in a statement. "I have, however, been clear and consistent about the priorities of that will be the focus of my negotiations and these will not change." Ms Seymour's list of priorities includes support and funding for a federal Integrity Commission that is robust in outcomes and transparent in application, serious political donation and electoral reform and enforceable Code of Conduct for politicians and staff and action on climate change. "My minimum 2030 emissions reduction target is 50 per cent below 2005 levels," she said. "It is consistent with the Business Council of Australia, The Australian Industry Group and the State of NSW." Ms Seymour said she would be scrutinising the major party policies on funding for services such as aged care, NDIS and public education. Local projects she promises to advocate for include:

