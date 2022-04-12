latest-news,

An Albanese Labor Government would spend $100,000 to refurbish the hall at the Riverwood Community Centre. Senator Penny Wong, Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs made the announcement during a visit to the centre on Monday on day one of the Federal election campaign Senator Wong was there to support Labor's candidate for the Federal Seat of Banks, Zhi Soon. There was a show of Labor supporters including State MP for Lakemba, Jihad Dibb; Canterbury-Bankown mayor Khal Asfour; and Councillor Karl Saleh. Councillor Saleh welcomed Senator Wong to the Riverwood Community Centre which he said the home of many cultural backgrounds and 123 community organisations. Mr Dib described the centre as a spiritual heartland of the whole community, one that brings everyone together as one family. It was a busy day for the Community Centre with a long queue outside of residents waiting for food parcels. "This is not just happening here, but everywhere," Mr Dib said. Senator Wong praised the role of the Riverwood centre as a focus for the community bringing together people of many backgrounds including Chinese, Arabic and of Malaysian Chinese background such as herself and Mr Soon. She said the centre reflected the diversity and strength of the community not just locally but in all parts of Australia. Communities supported by the centre's staff and volunteers include Italian, Greek, Spanish, Arabic, Polish, Vietnamese, Korean, Chinese and Indian. "We saw all through the pandemic how people came together across the community but we also saw the diversity of the community," she said. "This election really matters because governments have a role in supporting and shaping the community. Labor understands the importance of working with you to improve the community in which you live. "That's why we are announcing today that an Albanese Labor Government will commit $100,000 to refurbishing this centre so it can continue to serve this community," Senator Wong said. Mr Soon thanked Senator Wong for visting Riverwood to announce Federal Labor's pledge of $100,000 for the refurbishment of the community centre's hall. He described the hall as one of the real hubs of the Riverwood area and the soul of the community. It was a room that played an important part of his life from Harmony day and Christmas to many other community celebrations, Mr Soon said.

