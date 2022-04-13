latest-news,

House of the Week Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2 Set in the iconic and landmark "Glenavey" development this newly refurbished luxurious apartment is crafted from the finest inclusions and appointments. It's set against and presides over the pristine foreshores of Gunnamatta Bay offering stunning unsurpassed panoramic water views including dramatic and breathtaking sunsets overlooking the bay vistas. Offering generous, open plan and light filled living spaces which seamlessly flow to the expansive sun-drenched alfresco entertaining terrace, overlooking the calming waters of Gunnamatta Bay. The well designed new gourmet kitchen features a Franke induction cooktop with a gas wok burner and a multi-function touch screen self-cleaning oven and Spanish wall tiles. All bedrooms include new custom built-in wardrobes and NZ wool carpet whilst the master suite features bay views, terrace access via the large stacker doors and a luxury ensuite. The main bathroom, ensuite and powder room all feature Italian Carrara marble and Gessi tapware. This beautifully appointed apartment includes Luxaflex motorised blinds throughout, video security intercom, alarm, ducted air-conditioning and ducted vacuuming. There is an internal laundry, abundant storage and a double lock up garage with internal access to the apartment via a lift (no stairs). Indulge yourself in the unrivalled and ultimate world class bay and beachside living that is only footsteps to Cronulla's vibrant mall, cafes and eateries, while Cronulla Sailing Club, transport and surf are all at your doorstep.

