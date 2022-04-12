latest-news, Georgia Steele, hung Parliament, Hughes, independent

Hughes independent candidate Georgia Steele says she won't make any decision before the election on which party she would support if she was elected into a hung Parliament. Ms Steele stated her position after Linda Seymour, the other independent candidate, told the Leader she would not decide without knowing the final makeup of either party or their willingness to negotiate. "The approach I will take if I found myself in a hung Parliament situation is the same approach I will take to all decisions as a federal parliamentarian," Ms Steele said. "I will listen to both sides, analyse their policy positions, look at their track records on issues of importance, consult with experts, colleagues and most importantly, my community. I won't decide anything in advance. And I will decide on the basis of what is in the best interests of the Hughes community. "Having said that, my platforms are clear and easily accessible. I have been posting my views on social media, and talking about them at community events, for months. If elected in a hung parliament, people who have been watching my campaign will not be surprised at the issues I place at the forefront of negotiations." Ms Steele said it was often suggested she was "being 'tricky' with this answer, having it both ways, having my cake and eating it too, etc". "But...what sort of an 'independent' would I be if I said I would support a Liberal or Labor government, in advance of the election, in advance of understanding their final platforms and priorities, the composition of their elected teams, the ultimate direction they take with their campaigns, right up until the end?" As previously reported, both independents say the won't be directing preferences. RELATED Seymour's stance if numbers locked The story behind the two independents with similar platforms running for Hughes

