UPDATED A teen missing from South Hurstville has been located safe and well, at Hurstville Police Station at about 11.20am on April 13. EARLIER Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenager missing from South Hurstville. Lucy Wallace, aged 14, was dropped off at a high school in Blakehurst, about 8.30am on Friday (8 April 2022). When she failed to return home to South Hurstville and could not be contacted, officers attached to St George Police Area Command were notified yesterday (Monday 11 April 2022), and commenced inquiries into her whereabouts. Police and family hold concerns for Lucy's welfare due to her age. Lucy is described as Pacific Islander/Maori appearance, about 170cm tall, with a slim build, curly brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a school uniform consisting of yellow shirt, brown and yellow plaid skirt and blue 'Nike' shoes. She is known to frequent the Hurstville town centre and surrounds. Anyone with information on Lucy's whereabouts is urged to contact St George police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media page

Teen missing from South Hurstville is found