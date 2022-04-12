latest-news, oil spill, Kurnell, Caltex Ampol, fuel residue, Carly Maloney, 700 litres, oily water

About 700 litres of oily water poured onto the road and into adjacent waterways and wetlands during last week's wastewater plant overflow at the Ampol fuel terminal at Kurnell. Ampol revealed the extent of the overflow in an update on Tuesday and also announced moves to remove impacted soils and grassed areas and replace them with clean soil and grass Forty employees and environmental specialists have been cleaning up the area. The Environment Protection Authority has warned regulatory action will be considered if Ampol is found to have breached environmental legislation. Ampol released the following update on Tuesday. "Early Thursday morning the wastewater treatment plant at our Kurnell terminal overflowed due to heavy rain, discharging approximately 700 litres of water containing hydrocarbon residues onto Captain Cook Drive and surrounding areas. "Ampol apologises to residents for the inconvenience caused by this event and recognises your concerns about it. We are fully committed to undertaking the necessary clean-up both in the immediate and long-term to ensure community and environmental issues are addressed. "Since the incident, a team of over 40 Ampol employees and environmental specialists have been on site to deliver clean-up works. "Clean-up works are being delivered in local waterways, including in the creek adjacent to Captain Cook Drive, to impacted areas of Marton Park Wetlands and to the eastern end of Quibray Bay. This includes the installation of 20 booms to capture and then clean contamination that has reached these areas. "Areas with soil impact, mainly along Captain Cook Drive and Torres Street, have been cleaned with absorbent pads to the extent possible. Plans are being developed to remove the impacted soils and grassed areas and replace them with clean soil and grass. Ampol is currently seeking local council and landowner approval for these works. "The incident was reported to the NSW Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), and we continue to work with them on our ongoing response. An independent environmental consultant has also been engaged to oversee and validate this work. "As further clean-up work is completed, we expect fuel odours to progressively reduce. "If residents have any immediate questions, concerns or feedback, please contact our customer feedback team on 1800 240 398 or our Kurnell site office on 1800 802 385. We value our relationship with Kurnell residents, which has been long-term and which has always been based on respect for our neighbours and pride in Kurnell. "Again, we apologise to residents for the ongoing inconvenience. We will keep you updated as further works are delivered."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/d9a5ee16-2ee7-4b6e-a5c0-fa5bd81d0dbd.jpg/r0_201_328_386_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Ampol reveals 700 litres of oily water overflowed onto the road and into waterways and wetlands at Kurnell Murray Trembath