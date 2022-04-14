community, sippy sundays

Brighton-Le-Sands is home to a new bar in the 'burbs. But this isn't a regular hole in the wall drinking spot. Everything poured into a glass is non-alcoholic. Sippy Sundays launches in April, and is rivalling the traditional bar experience without the calories and hangovers. With internationally trained mixologists and wine connoisseurs on hand, expect a whole lot of sipping and a whole less lot of swaying. Although it is not the first of its type, it promises to deliver on taste. Hundreds of beers, wines, spirits, and ciders are on the menu. Sippy Sundays stocks several big-name brands including Heineken, Carlton, Peroni, Corona, and ranges from well-known wineries including McGuigan, Wolf Blass, and Giesen. It's founders said the demand for non-alcoholic options was strong. "There's a real cultural shift towards healthy living which we are now seeing the movement towards not drinking become normalised. However, there still aren't any places where you can go to enjoy a night out without either consuming alcohol or large quantities of sugar and calories." Designed by a local firm, Zane Carter Architects, the concept emulates a European summer holiday experience in marble surrounds. "We want patrons to feel relaxed as if they were lounging by the poolside fused with the notion of a traditional bar setting," they said. The bar also has an online warehouse and delivers on demand in St George. "We are covering all types of social occasions. Whether it's a last-minute small get together or whether you're running out of drinks at your event, we can deliver you drinks cold and as quickly as possible. We plan to expand our on-demand delivery service to all of Sydney metro," the founders said. Shop 10, 364 - 368 Bay Street.

