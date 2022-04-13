latest-news, Catherine Dyson, The Greens, Cook, 2022 federal election, Scott Morrison

Catherine Dyson has taken on one of the biggest challenges of the federal election, standing for The Greens in Cook, a super safe Liberal seat held by the Prime Minister. "A few people have said to me, 'Why do you bother?'," Ms Dyson told the Leader. "I don't think you just take on battles you can win. "People who vote Greens deserve to have a candidate. Every vote in Australia matters." Ms Dyson said when she was approached about running in Cook, the invasion of Ukraine was starting. "I thought, 'What a privilege it is to be able to run as a candidate in this country'," she said. "We don't have much money for the campaign, but I can give my time. "I live at Cronulla and have had an amazingly good response from my neighbours. "My young neighbours want an alternative to Scott Morrison." Ms Dyson said she had always been interested in politics, but this was her first time as a candidate. "I am 64 and the school I went to in Melbourne was quite progressive, and students took part in the [Vietnam War] moratoriums," she said. "I didn't get to vote in the 1972 election, but I was really caught up in the Whitlam 'It's Time' philosophy. "I was a Labor voter, but then a friend asked me to hand out how-to-vote cards for The Greens and that led to me becoming a member." Ms Dyson said one of her aims was to help build the vote for The Greens lead candidate for the Senate, David Shoebridge, whom she greatly admires. In a statement introducing herself to the electorate, Ms Dyson said she was "honoured" to be party's candidate for Cook. "My first home was in Yowie Bay, and I have lived and worked in Cook all my adult life and raised three fabulous children here," she said. "As someone who has worked as a registered nurse, a registered midwife and is a TAFE trained horticulturist, I believe in good planning, nurturing and using acknowledged science to achieve the best chance for life to thrive. "Just as we embrace new technologies in every aspect of our lives, we must embrace new technologies to tackle the climate crisis. "We are in a climate emergency that threatens us all: food, health, fuel and insurance costs will rise if we continue mining and burning coal, oil and gas. "This is particularly relevant to Cook. The Sydney Morning Herald (28 March 2022) featured a report by CoreLogic, a provider of property information and property related risk management services. "The report identified the ten suburbs on Australia's east coast where property values were most at risk from coastal erosion. Cronulla was second on that list. The report stated that 'property valuations, home loan viability and insurance premiums' will all be impacted. "Australia has the natural and human resources to be a world super power in green energy. "I have had many good opportunities in my life. As a former midwife, I want every baby born to have equal good opportunities. "The Greens policies on healthcare, education, housing security and aged care can bring this about. "Cook is unique in that its current representative is the Prime Minister. Voting 1 for the Greens in Cook and in the Senate will send a strong message that people are unhappy with the government and its current policies, and want immediate action on the climate crisis. "David Shoebridge heads the Greens Senate ticket. In the NSW parliament he worked with the Opposition and members of the cross bench to hold the government to account. He will continue that work if he is elected to the Senate. "Change is within reach. A change that leads to an optimistic, good future for all Australians."

Catherine Dyson answers those who say running for The Greens against Scott Morrison in Cook is a waste of time Murray Trembath