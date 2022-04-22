community,

The Penshurst RSL Sub-branch is appealing for information on a rare Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC) medal that is part of its collection of military memorabilia. The medal has been part of the Sub-branch's collection for many years but no-one knows who donated it or why. Sub-branch president John Hoban hopes that someone knows its story. The medal was presented to Australian-born pilot, Flying Officer Anthony Ernest Lenehan of the 100 RAF Squadron, based at Grimsby. According to records at the Australian War Memorial, he was born 3rd October 1923, the son of Edward Joseph Lenehan and lived at 44 Millett Street, Hurstville. He attended Hurstville Technical College and worked as a shop assistant. His hobbies were listed as sailing, skating and surfing. Flying Officer Lenehan enlisted on 22 May 1942 and trained with the RAAF in Australia before joining the RAF flying 32 missions over Europe in Anson, Lancaster, Halifax, Wellington and Oxford aircraft. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross in 1945. The DFC citation reads, 'This officer has completed numerous operations against the enemy in the course of which he has displayed the utmost courage, fortitude and devotion to duty.' Mr Lenehan returned to Australia after the war but it is unknown why his DFC was presented to the RSL Sub-branch. "Normally, if people have a DFC or a VC it rarely gets sold. It stays within the family," Mr Hoban said. "So why would it be left to the club and how did it turn up in our collection? It's a mystery but somebody will know something about it. "We will look after his DFC and have it on display and secure it for future generations," he said. Anyone who can provide any background on Anthony Ernest Lenehan should contact Mr Hoban at the Sub-branch on 9580 3749. The Sub-branch will hold its ANZAC Commemorative Sunday Service on April 24 at the Penshurst War Memorial, Bridge Street at 2pm. The ANZAC Day Dawn Service of the combined RSL Sub-branches of Penshurst, Mortdale and Oatley will this year be held at Oatley Park.

