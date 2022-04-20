Learn about this Country

One of the great pleasures we often take with us from travelling at home or abroad is the opportunity to immerse ourselves in the history and traditions of other cultures. But how well do many of us know the vibrant and storied culture available right on our doorstep? This weekend Sutherland Shire locals and visitors to the region will have an unrivalled opportunity to immerse themselves in the history, art and contemporary cultural practices of the region's traditional owners. Fire Stories - Country, Clan & Culture - an event several years in the making - is set to take place at Cronulla Beach Park this Saturday April 23, offering a free all-ages evening of performances from lauded Indigenous musicians, dancers and a host of cultural workshops and displays. The event, presented by Sutherland Shire Council in partnership with the Gujaga Foundation and La Perouse Local Aboriginal Land Council, promises to provide visitors with an engaging way to learn about the culture of the Gweagal people, the traditional owners of the slice of Dharawal Country on which the Sutherland Shire now stands. Local mayor Carmelo Pesce recently caught up with a number of the artists who will be sharing their cultural insights and exhibiting works as part of the event, saying he was excited about the opportunity to showcase local Indigenous culture right in the heart of Cronulla. "We know our community love getting involved in live performance and outdoor activities and entertainment whenever they are on offer, so it's great to be able to host an event that brings all these elements together in celebrating the culture of our First Nations peoples," mayor Pesce said. "We're very conscious of our place in Australian history as the site of the first contact between the original inhabitants of this country and the crew of the Endeavour, but this event gives us an opportunity to showcase the vibrant culture that existed for tens of thousands of years before this historic moment." Noeleen Timbery, chairperson of the La Perouse Local Aboriginal Land Council, explained that the Gweagal were known as the fire clan, and have a spiritual connection to fire which helped lend the event its name.It's hoped that the event will draw a strong crowd of local residents and visitors to the area to take in the educational and significant local cultural value of the event, while also enjoying some high quality entertainment. Attendees will be able to sit back and take in the musical and dance performances, plus there will be several workshops to choose from, including a focus on Dharawal language, along with multiple market stalls to peruse and take home something to help you remember the experience.

Learn about this Country

Browse: KARI Foundation will be just one of the market stalls selling clothing at the event, plus there will be foodsfuffs, art, craft, home decor and more. Woven works: Traditional rope and basket weaving techniques will be on display. Photos: Supplied Download: Use the Gujaga Foundations Dharawal Language and Culture App to participate in language-based games and activities at the event.