community, the stroke foundation

He had earlier broken his arm but dedicated Cronulla swimmer Alex Aguilar's spirit couldn't be shattered. After his mother Cathy died following a stroke in 2017, Alex wanted to give back to the supportive foundation that raises awareness of stroke. Alex raised $15,643 for the foundation to fight stroke in honour of his mother, Cathy, who died from a stroke in 2017 when she was 46 years of age. After his injury setback, he jumped in the deep end and swam 50 kilometres in a day to celebrate what would have been her 50th birthday. For his efforts he is a finalist in the 2022 Stroke Foundation national Stroke Awards, and has the chance to win the Fundraiser of the Year Award. The Stroke Awards celebrate the unsung heroes in the community who improve the lives of Australians affected by stroke. This includes the survivors of stroke, carers, volunteers, fundraisers, health professionals and researchers and members of the community. "Life is too short, and you never know when it can end. Stroke is one of those things that can change a life very quickly," Alex said. Winners will be announced on May 4 in Melbourne.

