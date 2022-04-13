latest-news, federal election 2022, key dates

People who need to enrol or change their enrolment details for the May 21 federal election must do so by 8pm next Monday, April 18. Every Australian citizen aged 18 or over is required to vote by law, and can be fined for not doing so unless they have a valid reason. Enrolment can be done online on the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) website. Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said, while the impact of the continuing pandemic added complexity to conducting what was already Australia's largest peacetime logistical exercise, Australian voters could have confidence in the voting options available. "We'll be operating hundreds of early voting centres and thousands of polling places on election day, and Australians can feel comfortable to vote in-person," Mr Rogers said. "While elections are in-person community events and we expect voters to turn out, Australians who need a postal vote can now apply for one. "The immediate priority for all Australians is to go to the AEC website to check your enrolment and make sure it is up to date." The key dates for the election are:

