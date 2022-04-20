Enjoy a great night out

Fire Stories - Country, Clan & Culture will celebrate and pay tribute to Dharawal Country and its People. This major cultural event, scheduled for the evening of April 23 at Cronulla Beach Park, offers you the perfect opportunity to listen to song, dance, music and stories that reflect an ongoing connection to this place. The Gamay and Djaadjawan dancers will be opening and closing the event. In doing so, they will be sharing local culture and stories through their traditional dance performances, with the event culminating in a special fire ceremony. The night will also feature musical performances by William Barton, Robbie Miller, Bow and Arrow, and Tessa Thames. William Barton is widely recognised as Australia's leading didgeridoo player as well as a highly esteemed composer, instrumentalist and vocalist. Robbie Miller came to prominence after entering Triple Js Unearthed in 2013, and he soon won the National Indigenous Music Award for best new indigenous talent. With two EPs released since then his deep, melodic voice and insightful lyrics continue to win him new fans all over the world. Bow and Arrow are a Surry Hills-based husband and wife team Mindy and Mitchell who met at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music. Known for their brand of soothing, electro-soul, their music features hypnotising, electric guitar riffs and powerful vocals, while their live shows are always brimming with energy. And Tessa Thames grew up in the '90s getting the mood going at her dad's karaoke business, often singing first before others rounded up the courage to follow. Nowadays, Tessa unleashes her modern 90's nostalgic pop sounds upon the world. The event will also feature many workshops offering cultural and educational experiences, with something for all ages to enjoy. You can learn rope and basket weaving techniques from Kodie and Tarli Mason who were taught by their grandfather, Uncle Rod Mason, Senior Gweagal Elder and knowledge holder. Indigenous chef and owner of Goanna Hut Jo-Ann Lee will be demonstrating how to cook with native Australian ingredients and offering you a taste of modern Koori fusion cooking. Learn about the rich celestial knowledge systems of Australia's First People from Aunty Joanne. The shell art workshop will be led by Aunty Lola Ryan who will share her knowledge of shell art unique to the La Perouse Aboriginal community. You will also find around 20 market stalls with a variety of Indigenous-themed goods from food ingredients to make the things Jo-Ann Lee demonstrates, to ready-made foodstuffs, clothing, art, craft, home decor and more.

Workshops: Shell art is unique to the Aboriginal community around what is now called La Perouse. Learn all about it with Aunty Lola Ryan. Photos: Supplied

Entertainment: Enjoy musical performances on the main stage by William Barton (pictured), Robbie Miller, Bow and Arrow, and Tessa Thames.

Bow and Arrow are a Surry Hills-based husband and wife team Mindy and Mitchell who met at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music. Known for their brand of soothing, electro-soul, their music features hypnotising, electric guitar riffs and powerful vocals, while their live shows are always brimming with energy.

Rope and basket weaving: Learn from Kodie and Tarli Mason who were taught by their grandfather, Senior Gweagal Elder and knowledge holder Uncle Rod Mason.