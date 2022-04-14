latest-news,

Cronulla beaches are in a sad state heading into the Easter weekend. Huge waves on the first weekend in April gouged thousands of cubic metres of sand from beaches around Bate Bay. Two weeks later, some access paths remain closed and parents have been warned to keep children away from high sand cliffs. A Sutherland Shire Council spokesman said beachgoers should continue to take caution and follow directions provided by the Ocean Safety & Lifeguards team and via safety signage displayed on site. "Remediation works are currently underway to address those areas that have been most severely eroded by recent heavy swells," he said. "Two excavators as well as an additional two heavy vehicles have been deployed to redistribute sand from areas with sand build up, to replenish areas of greatest safety concern. "This is particularly around exposed rocks at the north side of Cronulla Beach and around the beach access tracks that are most significantly depleted." The spokesman said lifeguards had also been removing accumulated driftwood to enable the beach tractor to comb the sand and remove waste and debris. "A number of beach access tracks remain closed in the interests of public safety, with beachgoers urged to use an alternate route should their usual point of entry to the beach be fenced off," he said. "Parents are further advised that children should not be permitted to play near areas of significant sand erosion."

