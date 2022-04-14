latest-news,

A teen missing from South Hurstville has been located safe and well. The 14-year-old girl was dropped off at a high school in Blakehurst, about 8.30am on Friday (8 April 2022). When she failed to return home and was unable to be contacted, officers attached to St George Police Area Command were notified on Monday 11 April 2022. Following extensive inquiries into her whereabouts and an online appeal, the teen was located at Hurstville Police Station about 11.20am yesterday (Wednesday 13 April 2022). Police would like to thank the media and the community for their assistance.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/12ee4dd0-30e1-444c-97aa-4d395089f602.jpg/r0_198_3888_2395_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Missing South Hurstville teen located