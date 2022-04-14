Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Building our affordable future

comment,

According to the Committee of Sydney's annual Life in Sydney survey (January 2022), housing affordability is the top issue facing Sydneysiders. Expensive housing is caused by a shortage of supply, and one solution is to build more homes that have access to public transport, green and open spaces within the suburbs. It is no exception that Georges River housing affordability and availability needs to be flexible as well. Council's Inclusive Housing Strategy shows that there is still room for improvement for the local housing stock to align with the needs of the future population growth. With rising rental costs, employment stress during the COVID-19 pandemic and slow wage growth, the possibility of homelessness for many is very real. Council is continuing its investigation on more opportunities for affordable housing options within our LGA, with policy developments on build to rent schemes, big house conversions, and further requirement for developers and precincts to deliver inclusive housing. Council is committed to increasing the range and supply of affordable housing in our LGA to meet the growing needs of very low to moderate income households, singles, families, couples, seniors, people with a disability, students, and key workers. The commitment to more diverse housing benefits the local community, as some key actions the Council is exploring include: . Working with community housing providers to deliver inclusive housing on Council owned land; . Facilitating the redevelopment of large houses into separate dwellings; . Promoting inclusive housing in areas where Council is increasing housing density; . Promoting key worker housing in the Kogarah Health and Education Precinct and in the surrounding suburbs; and . Encouraging inclusive housing in rezoning applications. I wish to assure the community that Council is trying all possible means available to us to explore more affordable housing in our city and enable more people to call Georges River home.

Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Building our affordable future