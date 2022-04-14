latest-news,

Gymea Village will come alive again on Saturday night April 16 with live music, children's activities and lighting displays in the third and final instalment of Gymea Nights. Sutherland Shire Council, in conjunction with Gymea Chamber of Commerce, has staged the events as part of the state government's Festival of Place. The initiative has seen communities across NSW making further use of public spaces to support the live entertainment industry and small businesses. Saturday night's event will run from 5pm to 8pm. The previous events were on April 2 and April 9. Mayor Carmelo Pesce encouraged residents "to get out and enjoy the activities and visit local businesses". The council is hosting a competition in conjunction with the event, where participants can win a $150 gift voucher to spend at a Gymea restaurant. For a chance to win: More information: sutherlandshire.nsw.gov.au/GymeaNights

WHAT'S ON Gymea Village to come alive on Saturday night with live music, children's activities and lighting displays